Roble Belko & Company Inc Purchases 431 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 199,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. 156,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,957. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.89. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $65.88.

