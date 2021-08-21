Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 2,196 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.23. 168,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,010. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $148.59 and a 12-month high of $205.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

