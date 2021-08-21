Roble Belko & Company Inc Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,106,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,657,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $449.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

