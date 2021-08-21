Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $21.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.41.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKT stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.54. 4,039,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,189,565. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 96.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

