Rocket Vault Market Cap Hits $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00132758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00148651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,673.19 or 1.00120202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.89 or 0.00914847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.68 or 0.06616489 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

