Rope Tops One Day Volume of $9,010.00 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Rope has a total market cap of $517,506.74 and $9,010.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rope has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for about $18.48 or 0.00037427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00155928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,421.05 or 1.00077909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.85 or 0.00917014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.46 or 0.06515374 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

