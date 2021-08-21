Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.610-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.47.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.12. 4,910,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.27. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.