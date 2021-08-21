Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.38 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.47.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.12. 4,910,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.27. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

