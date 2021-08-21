Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.380 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,910,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.