Rotten Market Capitalization Tops $249,226.69 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. Rotten has a market capitalization of $249,226.69 and approximately $1,206.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00812709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00101980 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 99,436,645 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

