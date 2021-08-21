Royal Bank of Canada Has $411,000 Holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.32% of Evogene worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Evogene during the first quarter worth $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Evogene by 65.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Aegis initiated coverage on Evogene in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

EVGN stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Evogene Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $65.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

