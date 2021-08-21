Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$148.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.69.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $105.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.68%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,478,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the period. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.