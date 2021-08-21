Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Vedanta by 33.2% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vedanta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vedanta by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEDL opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

