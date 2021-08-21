Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research firms have commented on RDS-A. HSBC lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

RDS-A traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. 6,197,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

