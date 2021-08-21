RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Has $89.81 Million Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,897,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,194 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for 8.9% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $89,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $15,942,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 323.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 134,038 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $4,933,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 178.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,813. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

