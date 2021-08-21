RWC Asset Management LLP Invests $874,000 in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 19.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,697. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

