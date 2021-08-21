Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

RYAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryan Specialty Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.38.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Ryan Specialty Group stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.