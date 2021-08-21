Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $28.20 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.46. 1,025,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $168.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock worth $6,653,984. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.