Sadoff Investment Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 407 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $9.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $647.34. 1,432,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. The stock has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $652.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $602.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

