Sadoff Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after buying an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after buying an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339,553 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.60.

