Sadoff Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,271. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.