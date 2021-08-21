SafeCoin Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and $120.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,068.53 or 1.00007861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.48 or 0.00954831 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.98 or 0.00491154 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.01 or 0.00354649 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006295 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00072428 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004675 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.