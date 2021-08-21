salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $428,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders have sold a total of 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,789. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.91.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

