salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $62,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,510,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 593,481 shares of company stock worth $145,279,492. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.91.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

