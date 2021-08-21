Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Receives $21.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBH opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

