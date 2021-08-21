San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $270.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock worth $315,289,229. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.