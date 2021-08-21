San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,987 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,074,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,063,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 117.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.08.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

