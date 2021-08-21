San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases 265 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

NYSE PRU opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.