San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Reduces Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

