San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 302 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.44 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

