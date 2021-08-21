San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 69,987 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lessened its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,987 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.08. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

