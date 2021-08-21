Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.00

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 44628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,523,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8,484.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 858,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 848,429 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 68,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

