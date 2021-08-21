Savix Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $5.76 or 0.00011714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Savix has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $377,102.00 and $1.05 million worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.12 or 0.00829428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00048361 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 117,561 coins and its circulating supply is 65,428 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

