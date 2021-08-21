Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Schroders presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Shares of SHNWF stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42. Schroders has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

