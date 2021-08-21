Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashford Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,962,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 143,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the period.

FNDX opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

