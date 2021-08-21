Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

