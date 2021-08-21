Scotiabank Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$18.25

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HR.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.68.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$16.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.56. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.