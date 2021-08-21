Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €74.04 ($87.11).

Get Scout24 alerts:

ETR G24 opened at €70.26 ($82.66) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 63.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of €70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.