Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Short Interest Update

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,694,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SDRLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.27. 155,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,963. Seadrill has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.43.

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

