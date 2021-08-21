Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,628. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

