Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.910-$3.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of SEM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.66. 792,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,249,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

