Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $837.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.98 million during the quarter. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 25.56%.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area.

