Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $156.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.
NYSE SRE opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
See Also: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.