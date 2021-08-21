Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $156.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

NYSE SRE opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

