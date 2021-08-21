Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.57.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.82.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.