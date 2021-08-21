SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik Sells 1,636 Shares of Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $35,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

SEMR stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SEMrush during the first quarter worth $193,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

