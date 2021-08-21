Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 58,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 99,293 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 0.3% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 757,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $133,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.