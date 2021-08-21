Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ SNSE opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $253.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $49,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 29,472 shares of company stock valued at $212,884 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

