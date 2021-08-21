Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Sesen Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

SESN opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 11,558.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,675,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sesen Bio by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after buying an additional 7,735,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sesen Bio by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,503,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,308,430 shares during the last quarter. TRV GP LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,638,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,828,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 474,110 shares during the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

