SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €9.26 ($10.89). SGL Carbon shares last traded at €9.04 ($10.64), with a volume of 328,319 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.96.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

