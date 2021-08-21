Shadows Reaches Market Cap of $4.40 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.12 or 0.00829428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00048361 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

